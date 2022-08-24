The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington City Council member has distributed a portion of her American Rescue Plan Act funds to two projects.

Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount awarded $5,000 to Joseph Farrell, a 16-year-old sophomore at Huntington High School, to support his Eagle Scout project, and $15,000 to the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association to upgrade a community green space, a city news release said.

