HUNTINGTON — A Huntington City Council member has distributed a portion of her American Rescue Plan Act funds to two projects.
Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount awarded $5,000 to Joseph Farrell, a 16-year-old sophomore at Huntington High School, to support his Eagle Scout project, and $15,000 to the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association to upgrade a community green space, a city news release said.
Farrell has a goal of planting more trees in downtown Huntington. The funds were made payable to the nonprofit organization Waterwork Foundation.
Farrell is working toward his Eagle Scout rank with Troop 12, which is based at First Presbyterian Church. He will work with the City of Huntington’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee to plant trees in the central business district this fall.
Mount also awarded $15,000 to the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association, which has worked on upgrading the Gallaher Village Square to offer more community activities. The square is on Norway Avenue in front of the Cabell County 911 Center. The funds will be used for features that will provide more shade, seating and activities for children as well as the pouring of a concrete pad.
At the end of last year, the Huntington City Council approved that each council member would be designated $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to use for community projects that meet the federal funding guidelines. American Rescue Plan Act funds are to be used to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount is the first to announce a disbursement of funds.
