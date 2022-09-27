HUNTINGTON — A Huntington City Council member displayed and explained symbols of the pro-choice movement during a recent council meeting.
On Monday, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh wore a red robe and white bonnet as a reference to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Hulu show based on a book of the same name by Margaret Atwood. At the end of the meeting, Rumbaugh made a statement about what the attire represents, as well as a coat hanger and a green bandana, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and West Virginia’s recent near-total abortion ban.
The show, which started streaming its fifth season this month, takes place in a dystopian future of the United States. As the birthing rate declines, fertile women are forced into sexual servitude.
Atwood’s novel was published in 1985.
“It is not without controversy, as the original text from which the TV show was based did no service in recognizing the real lived experience of people of color who were subject to enslavement, rape and forced birth long throughout our American culture and around the globe — the brutality of which is sadly only recently being acknowledged due to the television show’s popularity,” Rumbaugh said during the meeting. “It is a dystopian nightmare that millions of persons of color actually experienced prior and during my lifetime, and was ignored. We will not ignore it any further.”
Earlier this month, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill passed by the state Legislature into law that has narrow allowances for victims of rape or incest to receive an abortion. The law went into effect immediately. West Virginia’s sole abortion provider, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, announced ahead of the governor’s signature that it would stop all abortion procedures because of the new law. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
After she explained the symbolism of her cape and bonnet, Rumbaugh held up a wire coat hanger. As she spoke, she removed the cape and bonnet to reveal a T-shirt with the word “vote” on it. The hanger, she explained, “is a symbol synonymous with an era, 50 years before my time, when self-administered abortions were the only means available in our culture, wherein thousands of people died from not being able to seek safe abortion health care.”
“This symbol is also met with controversy, as it represents a brutal triggering reminder of desperation and death,” Rumbaugh said. “Many argue that safe medical alternatives to the coat hanger exist, and as such, we should not propagate an old image of such horrific connotations. We should not forget our past, as it is here once again, and the safe medical alternatives are not available to West Virginians.”
Rumbaugh then moved on to the green bandana, which she made from a green Marshall University T-shirt. Calling it “a symbol of reproductive freedom, of pro-choice, of bodily autonomy,” Rumbaugh said an organization called Catholics for the Right to Decide started the use of a green bandana in Latin America.
“I am a symbol of enfranchisement,” Rumbaugh said. “As a woman, it was within my grandmother’s lifetime that she gained the right to vote. Constituents of District 3 voted to have me as their voice in our city’s administration. My residents demand the right to bodily autonomy.”
She ended her remarks by encouraging residents to run for political office and registering themselves and others to vote. She also urged for the codification of bodily autonomy.
After the meeting, Rumbaugh said she was terrified to bring the symbols to the City Council meeting because of the controversy of the fictionalization of people of color’s experiences in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She added that she was not familiar with the book, but saw the symbols of the red cape and white bonnet through the TV show. After hearing from community members, she learned about its controversy. That made her look into finding other symbols.
City Council meetings are livestreamed. Rumbaugh said she hopes constituents who watched want to become familiar with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the symbol of the coat hanger and “the tens of thousands of women who died” prior to the Roe decision in the 1970s.
“I want them to see and embrace the global movement of a green bandana as hope and unity as a call for bodily autonomy,” the councilwoman said. “And ultimately, I want people to stand up and demand bodily autonomy be codified into West Virginia law. Because to do such would trump all of the issues that these symbols represent as well as many more that our conservative governance is actively trying to take away.”
Rumbaugh was supported by a couple of her fellow council members during the meeting. After she spoke, Councilman At-Large DuRon Jackson echoed her comments.
“It does amaze me how men feel we have the right to determine policy and laws and things like that concerning women’s health,” he said. “So, me and my daughter had a conversation on where is it for men to speak on that.”
Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount thanked Rumbaugh and Jackson for their comments, adding that Rumbaugh was “very brave.”