During the Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, Huntington City Council meeting, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh displayed symbols used for reproductive freedom, such as a red cape and white bonnet from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a coat hanger and a green bandana. 

 Screenshot via City of Huntington Facebook

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington City Council member displayed and explained symbols of the pro-choice movement during a recent council meeting.

On Monday, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh wore a red robe and white bonnet as a reference to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Hulu show based on a book of the same name by Margaret Atwood. At the end of the meeting, Rumbaugh made a statement about what the attire represents, as well as a coat hanger and a green bandana, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and West Virginia’s recent near-total abortion ban.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

