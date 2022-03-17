HUNTINGTON — A Huntington couple, working at two different restaurants, won the first Ollie Award in memory of Oliver “Ollie” Bailey for their work in the kitchen and among their work families.
Staci Saunders, head baker for Nomada Bakery, and Jerod Huffman, general manager at Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, were awarded Sunday. The couple was given a $1,000 cash prize and a handmade plaque created by Oliver’s mother, Sandy Bailey Snedegar.
Bailey died June 26, 2021, in a motorcycle crash, leaving behind family, friends and those whose lives he affected in the Huntington area food industry.
“(Sunday) was a really special day for me and Jerod. There were two finalists for the inaugural Ollie Award, and it just so happens that the stars karmically aligned and we were those finalists,” Saunders wrote in a Facebook post featuring the plaque displayed in their home next to a photo of Jerod and Oliver. “More than the prize, the recognition of the hard work we put in for both of our work families was the best feeling! I’m so grateful for what Oliver taught Jerod at Backyard, for Drew and Megan. So much gratitude for Shawn and Ariel and finding my place at Nomada.”
Saunders was described as “reliable,” “a solid rock” and someone who “gets the job done.” Huffman was described as “a team player,” “firm,” “dedicated” and a “loyal friend to those in need.”
“The fact that Jerod and Staci are married to each other provided a unique opportunity. As spouses to one another and parents to small children, we recognize that for each to be at the ‘top of their game,’ they need the support of one another,” Cara Bailey, Oliver’s sister, wrote on the Facebook post announcing the two finalists.
Sandy carved the letters on the plaque made out of solid panes of glass and made the black and gray frame to include the two colors Oliver primarily wore. The green tiles represent Oliver’s favorite holiday, St. Patrick’s Day, which happens to be the day before his birthday. Oliver would have turned 36 this year.
In honor of Oliver, The Peddler will serve a beer named Uncle Bubby — what Oliver’s niece and nephew called him — starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day. The brewmaster, Jay Fox, assistant brewer Jamal Carter and Oliver’s brother-in-law Thomas Warner brewed the hoppy red IPA together.
Uncle Bubby’s description states, “Brewed in honor of our beloved brother and friend, Oliver Bailey. His favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day and his birthday was the day after. We built this beer as we saw Ollie … a pseudo redhead with hoppy tendencies, strong but approachable, and always left you feeling good.”
“He went out of his way to be a friend to so many people. We learned that just everyone that was reaching out to us there early on were saying, ‘He was my best friend.’ And we didn’t just hear that once. We heard it multiple times. So he just had a unique way of connecting with people and making them feel special,” Sandy said.
Oliver worked in Huntington area restaurants for 20 years, starting at Sonic in Barboursville, then Olive Garden, Blackhawk Grill, the Wedge, Backyard and The Peddler. He did various tasks like manning the grill, washing dishes, seating customers, pouring drinks, plunging toilets, stacking wood and delivering beer.
As someone in the food industry, Oliver cared about many workers who cooked, cleaned or dreamed of having their own business. Drew Hetzer, who refers to Oliver as a brother, met him in 2007 as they were both working in the food industry in the area.
Hetzer was a bartender at 21 at the Frederick and Oliver was working at Blackhawk Grill in Barboursville and began bartending at a bar called Same Old Place in the Frederick building. The two would hang out after work and talk about Hetzer’s dreams of opening Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar.
The dream eventually became a reality, but Hetzer struggled with finances and employment at first. Oliver offered to help without payment at first to be a part of Hetzer’s dream.
Hetzer’s experience was not the only story that Oliver’s family learned about — many other restaurants, bars and employees in the food industry shared their stories of Oliver. The nominations for the Ollie Award allowed the family to learn more about their son and brother.
The Bailey family received over 75 nominations for the 2022 Ollie Award. Sandy and Oliver’s sisters, Cara, Alisha Brownfield and Johnna Bailey, went through each nomination to see who fit best with Oliver’s qualities: drive, resilience, loyalty, strength and fairness.
“My sisters and I sat down with our mom, and we went through who Oliver was as a person and what characteristics he had that were really honorable and things that we wanted to highlight in his life to help continue his legacy,” Cara said. “The process of reading through the nominations ended up being really healing for us and our grieving process. We’re also grieving from this very sudden, very tragic accident, and reading through these nominations allowed us to really feel that he was still here with us.
“It allowed people to communicate with my mom who maybe hadn’t had an opportunity or a chance. And they used the nomination forums as a way to share stories with my mom about my brother and about the way that he touched their lives in different ways. So that was a very unintended benefit of the process.”
Oliver’s family will be accepting 2023 nominations starting March 1, 2023, through the Ollie Award site: https://sites.google.com/view/the-ollie-award/home.