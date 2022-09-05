The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntingtonians caught a glimpse of the past Sunday as hot rods, coupes and other streetcars transformed 4th Avenue into Cruise Avenue for the night.

Cruising was made popular locally in the 1980s as people drove bumper-to-bumper up and down 4th Avenue in Huntington before Cruise Avenue moved a few blocks to 2nd Avenue, where Pullman Square is now located.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

