HUNTINGTON — Huntingtonians caught a glimpse of the past Sunday as hot rods, coupes and other streetcars transformed 4th Avenue into Cruise Avenue for the night.
Cruising was made popular locally in the 1980s as people drove bumper-to-bumper up and down 4th Avenue in Huntington before Cruise Avenue moved a few blocks to 2nd Avenue, where Pullman Square is now located.
Irv and Linda Johnson attended Sunday’s cruising event and reminisced on cruising in the 1980s and ’90s together.
“We used to be down here a lot in the early ’90s, late ’80s, in college. Linda and I have been together since college, so to be here again, this is really fun,” Irv Johnson said. “This used to be the norm. Every Friday and Saturday night, this was the norm in Huntington.”
Sunday brought back good memories for the couple, and Johnson said he is thankful to the City of Huntington for permitting the cruising event. He hopes it becomes a renewed tradition for the city.
The idea for the return of Cruise Avenue came from state Sen. Mark Maynard, who participated in the event with his ’71 Chevelle, a vehicle he said he used to cruise in and even brought his now-21-year-old daughter home from the hospital in when she was born.
Maynard said he got the idea from Mercer County, where “Cool Cruisin’ Nights” takes place, and with the help from City of Huntington officials, they were able to bring back a fun event where the community can be together and show off their cars, whether new or classic antiques.
Maynard said he was delighted to see so many people come out, which was the goal of the evening. The event lasted from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, but with the number of people already participating 20 minutes into the evening, Maynard said he could go home happy.
“It’s just people in their cars driving, parking, talking, enjoying themselves, and that’s what I want to do here,” he said. “I love seeing everyone. It’s been a success, to me.”
Maynard hopes to make the Cruise Avenue event an annual one, or possibly an event that can take place on Sunday evenings before Monday holidays throughout the year, he said.
John Osburn, of Wayne, visited Huntington on Sunday night and said while he may not have been cruising through town in the ’80s, he remembers his daughter doing so.
Osburn, 72, is an avid car show participant and often travels with his ’53 Studebaker to compete and enjoy community car shows.
On Sunday, Osburn said seeing so many people and local cars being shown off was pure, clean fun for everyone.
“It’s all about camaraderie, just getting and being together,” he said. “I think it’s a good idea, and I think it’s fun for everybody, whether they know about cars or not.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
