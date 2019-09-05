HUNTINGTON - For the first time in more than a decade, the city of Huntington is completely caught up on monthly firefighter and police pension plan payments.
The city's pension obligation has strained its budgets for years, looming over past administrations with the threat of municipal bankruptcy. At one point, the city was lagging seven months behind in making payments.
The city's revenues have been stagnant for some time, so as the pension payments grew, it was left with less and less each year to pay for municipal services.
Mayor Steve Williams made tackling the pension payments one of his top priorities, especially after a budgeting crisis in 2017. An error in the formula used to calculate life expectancy forced the city to come up with an additional $1.4 million to cover its pension payments.
This unexpected pension obligation, the rising cost of health insurance and overspending by the police and fire departments were cited as reasons to lay off 24 employees later that year - 17 from the police department and seven from the fire department.
That's when Williams tasked the city's finance division with reducing expenses throughout the city to offset the pension deficit.
During an Aug. 26 City Council meeting, Assistant Finance Director Angela Shockley announced the city had completely caught up on the monthly payments and had significantly raised the net worth of the pension plans. Shockley was responding to an annual report from the state's Municipal Pensions Oversight Board of fiscal year 2018-19, which ended June 30.
"We feel very pleased we worked so hard and got ourselves out of this," Shockley said.
As of June 30, the police pension fund had a net worth of $40 million, or an 80% increase since June 30, 2013.
The fire pension fund had a net worth of $29.9 million as of June 30, an increase of 121.5% during the past six years.
Finance Director Kathy Moore said her division put together new approval processes that oversaw spending in each of the city's divisions and departments. Through this, they were able to get expenses down to a manageable level.
Council chairman Mark Bates congratulated the finance division for getting the monthly payments down to zero. For years, the city has had the outstanding payments listed on its accounts receivable reports.
"The last several months getting those zero reports has been great news," Bates said. "It means our fiscal house is in order and we are paying the bills on time."
However, the city's outlook in the firefighter and police pension systems has never been this rosy. A decade ago, the city was facing the possibility of entering receivership as the pension obligation ate up about 30% of the city's budget. Personnel costs, including health insurance and pension payments, far outweighed salaries. All told, personnel costs made up 72% of the budget, only leaving $10 million of a $38 million budget that year for public services.
Under former Mayor David Felinton, the city began looking for ways to alleviate those budget issues, seeking the state's help to remedy the situation. After repeated attempts, the West Virginia Legislature failed to take action on bills involving municipal pension reform.
It wasn't until former Mayor Kim Wolfe's administration in 2010 began meeting regularly with then-Gov. Joe Manchin that a solution was developed.
During a visit to Huntington that April, Manchin said if Huntington devised a plan that did not rely on state funding, he would place it on a special session agenda later in the year. Wolfe's administration crafted a plan by the end of that summer. Manchin held up his end of the bargain and the Legislature overwhelmingly passed municipal pension reform that November.
The new legislation gave cities the option of closing their existing retirement plans to new hires and refinancing those plans over a 40-year period to pay off their unfunded liabilities. New hires were placed in a retirement plan similar to benefits offered to emergency medical services employees across the state.
Wolfe's victory was short lived after discovering that the figures the city had used to calculate its police and fire pension contributions for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 were off. This created a budget shortfall of $4.2 million.
