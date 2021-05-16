The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Harry L. Bunyan received the 2021 Marine of the Year award.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League recently presented Marine Harry L. Bunyan with the 2021 Marine of the Year award during the detachment’s annual awards dinner at American Legion Post 16 in Huntington.

Bunyan was honored for his meritorious service and unselfish dedication to the League and for conducting Honor Guard burial services for fallen Marines in the Tri-State area.

Bunyan also serves his community conducting flag etiquette classes at local elementary schools and organizing military and civic activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families.

For information about the Marine Corps League, visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.

