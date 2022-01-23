HUNTINGTON — Rental inspections in Huntington are the latest step in a multi-year process to ensure rental units and housing within the city are in good condition.
The city provided information about the rental inspection process last month. The process includes routine inspections, complaint-based inspections and follow-up inspections.
The city’s housing inspectors plan to inspect one- and two-family residential dwellings no more than once in a 12-month period for each rental unit, according to the ordinance about the inspections.
“Safe, affordable housing is a staple of any prosperous community. The market determines what is affordable, and accountability ensures that housing is safe,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a news release. “Dwellings are safe and livable in municipalities when local governments enforce building and safety codes. We seek to hold owners of residential dwellings accountable for properties they seek to rent by enforcing the provisions of these housing codes. Our goal is to ensure that all rental units are on record with the city and that they are inspected for full compliance with municipal housing codes at least every three years.”
There are two primary ways that inspections of one- and two-family unit dwellings may happen. The first is that owners of such dwellings complete an application packet so the property is registered. If landlords do not voluntarily register, the city will use other methods to register the property and ensure inspections. The second way is through a complaint-based process and tenants contact the city.
Multi-family dwellings such as apartment buildings with more than two units, dormitories, lodging and rooming are inspected by building, electric and plumbing inspectors and the City of Huntington’s Fire Marshal’s Office. Multi-family dwellings have a different application packet.
The different applications are because of codes that regulate the occupancy types. The inspection process for all residential rental properties is similar because electrical safety, heating, smoke alarms, handrails and general maintenance issues are inspected.
All types of rental registry application packets can be obtained by contacting Laura Armstrong in the city’s Finance Department at 304-696-5540, ext. 2306, or by email at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov, or going online to https://www.cityofhuntington.com/document-center/finance/.
To register a complaint and request an inspection for a one- or two-family unit dwelling, contact Chante Dunn in the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540, ext. 2202, or dunnb@huntingtonwv.gov. To register a complaint and request an inspection for a multi-family dwelling, call Melissa Kilgore in the Inspections and Permits Division at 304-696-5540, ext. 2003, or kilgorem@huntingtonwv.gov.
Any tenant in a rental property has the legal right to request an inspection from the city without the permission of the property owner or landlord.
Tenants of residential rental properties, regardless of whether it is a one- or two-family dwelling or multi-family dwelling, have the legal right to request an inspection directly from the City of Huntington without the permission of the property owner or landlord. For more information about renters’ rights, visit the West Virginia Attorney General Office’s online brochure at https://ago.wv.gov/consumerprotection/documents/renters%27%20rights%20brochure.pdf.