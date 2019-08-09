HUNTINGTON - Huntington police arrested eight people after serving a search warrant at a house in the 900 block of 27th Street on Thursday.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force served a warrant, while the Huntington Police Department's SWAT Team entered the house and secured the scene, according to a news release issued by Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Eight people were arrested:
Terrance D. Wilson, aka "Tay," of Detroit, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs, conspiracy transferring and receiving stolen property.
Jordan M. Shepherd, aka "Jay," of Detroit, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Emory B. Johnson, of Huntington, is facing charges of conspiracy to deliver drugs, maintaining a dwelling for drug sales and being a fugitive from justice. Johnson is wanted in Lawrence County, Ohio, for a parole violation, according to the release.
James P. Hubble, of Huntington, was arrested in connection with several active warrants from Mercer County.
Keith D. Conwell, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested in connection with active warrants from Kanawha County.
Shannon D. Maynard, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested in connection with a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca L. Queen, of Huntington, was arrested in connection with warrants for grand larceny, fleeing and petit larceny.
Matthew A. Smith, of Huntington, was arrested in connection with a city warrant for shoplifting.
Detectives recovered approximately 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, 10 grams of suspected heroin, approximately $1,700, a gun, numerous cellphones, scales and other items consistent with the processing, packaging and distribution of drugs, according to the release.
A vehicle was also found hidden behind the house that had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 26th Street. Detectives towed the car from the scene for further investigation. It was allegedly stolen.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto/auto theft, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Guyandotte.
Battery, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Battery, 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, 8th Street and 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 18th Street and McVeigh Avenue.
Injuring or tampering with a vehicle, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Rugby Road.
Domestic battery, 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of West 7th Avenue.
Discharging firearm in city limits, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, midnight May 8, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Paraphernalia, 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:24 a.m. May, 17, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Warrant service/execution, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Prohibited person in possession of a firearm and obstructing an officer, 1:03 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Beth Ann Geer, 41, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense DUI. Bond was not set.
Nathan Thomas Murphy, 38, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.