HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused of slaying a Cabell County mother in 2017 and then dismembering her body was reset again Thursday at the request of the defendant’s attorneys.
Argie Lee Jeffers Sr., 75, was set to go to trial this month on a murder charge in the death of Carrie Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
On Thursday, his trial was reset to May 26 after his attorneys asked for more time to investigate the case.
Defense attorney Ray Nolan requested additional representation in the case to help him form a defense for his client. Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson appointed defense attorney Tim Rosinsky — who previously represented Jeffers prior to Nolan — to represent Jeffers.
While the specific issue that caused the change was not addressed, Nolan said the case is complicated with a lot of details to go over, which has been a difficult task.
An investigation opened Sept. 23, 2017, when members of the Huntington Police Department found a body in the river at the Guyandotte boat ramp. Portions of the body were recovered and later determined to be Sowards, 40, through investigation, tattoos and fingerprint analysis.
Police previously said she might have died violently before being dismembered and thrown into the water shortly before the discovery was made.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the investigation led to police obtaining a search warrant for Jeffers’ home in the 4700 block of Riverside Drive in Huntington, where forensic investigators recovered evidence showing a major “bloodletting incident” had occurred.
Jeffers agreed to an interview with investigators and told them he had been in a relationship with Sowards, but it was volatile and they had been in an argument when he last saw her, the complaint said.
However, the case remained at a standstill until a relative stepped forward in February 2018, offering police important information about the case after he was allegedly asked to discard buckets later found to contain body parts at a car wash. Jeffers told him the buckets contained drugs stolen by Sowards, which is why she was killed, the relative told police.
Ferguson said he believes the case is the oldest on his current criminal docket and said he wanted to get it taken care of as soon as possible.
Nolan said additional witnesses still need to be interviewed by private investigators, and Rosinsky said forensic testing may still be needed on some items, such as a chair found at Jeffers’ home during the investigation.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said he would do his best to get all experts to agree to appear at the trial, although it takes place the week of Memorial Day, when most people would be on vacation.
Prior to the sentence ending, Rosinsky asked that his client be released on lockdown home confinement until trial, in light of his age and medical conditions. Jeffers complained about conditions at the jail, stating he had not been taken care of medically and inmates were stealing his food.
Ferguson denied the request, stating nothing had changed since Jeffers’ prior attempts to be released.