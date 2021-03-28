HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington drug dealers admitted in separate federal court cases they were caught with a distribution amount of drugs during police raids last year.
Lynndell Nicola Boling, 37, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, as part of her plea, she admitted from December 2018 to Oct. 15, 2020, she worked with other people to sell heroin in Huntington. When she started, she would run drugs to customers and was paid with heroin for her own use. However, she started meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who had been working for her source.
The runner would provide 500 to 800 grams of heroin to her for sale each time.
Members of the Huntington Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a search of her home Oct. 15, 2020, and seized 300 grams of heroin — about $40,000 worth — and $17,960, which was made from selling the drug.
A pistol given to Boling by her source to protect the drugs and money was also seized.
She faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life at her June 21 sentencing.
Daniel Legette, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to Johnston, Legette admitted that officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Nov. 12, 2020, at his home along Oakland Avenue in Huntington.
During the search, officers found 100 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine, totaling 23 grams. Officers also seized quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and a rifle. Legette admitted he possessed those drugs with the intention to distribute them.
He faces up to 20 years in federal prison at his June 21 sentencing.