HUNTINGTON — A student at Huntington East Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student is a member of the school’s Thursday-Friday cohort and has not attended school since being diagnosed over the weekend, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
Contact tracing was conducted and individuals who had been in direct contact with the student have been asked to quarantine. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said other students and staff at the school were socially distanced from the student who tested positive and should not be affected.
Huntington East Middle School remains open and on a regular schedule.
Anyone who thinks they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, their local hospital or local health care clinic, the release said.
In Cabell County and elsewhere in West Virginia, there will be multiple opportunities to get tested for the virus this week as the state, in partnership with county health departments, provides more free testing.
Testing will be conducted in Wayne, Putnam, Logan, Boone, Mingo and Monongalia counties Wednesday, Sept. 23.
In Wayne, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave.
In Putnam, testing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Winfield High School.
In Logan, testing will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old 84 Lumber building, 100 Recovery Road in Peach Creek.
More testing will be brought to Cabell County on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 5241 W.Va. Route 10 in Salt Rock.
On Friday, testing will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 U.S. 60 in Milton.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are not exhibiting symptoms. No insurance is required. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Statewide in West Virginia, 213 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 14,384. There were also five new deaths reported — an 89-year-old man from Harrison County, a 50-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 66-year-old man from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County — for a total of 317 deaths related to the virus.
Cases per county are: Barbour (48), Berkeley (948), Boone (200), Braxton (10), Brooke (112), Cabell (737), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (577), Gilmer (32), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (102), Hancock (144), Hardy (82), Harrison (342), Jackson (252), Jefferson (422), Kanawha (2,377), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (585), Marion (258), Marshall (160), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (165), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,936), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (92), Ohio (358), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (521), Raleigh (479), Randolph (237), Ritchie (10), Roane (48), Summers (46), Taylor (119), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (61), Wayne (361), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (352) and Wyoming (103).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 265 active cases Tuesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 2 to 77. There are 105 active cases in the county out of a total 611. There are six people hospitalized.
Lawrence County has the fifth highest rate of spread in the state at 154.7 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, 685 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 145,850, and 12 new deaths, for a total of 4,635.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19: a 71-year-old man in hospital isolation, and a 68-year-old woman, 62-year-old woman, 85-year-old man, 27-year-old woman, 18-year-old man, 24-year-old woman, 62-year-old man, 70-year-old woman, 72-year-old man, 42-year-old woman and 62-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
There are 94 active cases in the county out of a total 431.
Statewide, 824 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 62,731, and seven new deaths, for a total of 1,119.