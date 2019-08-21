HUNTINGTON - While the construction of Milton Middle School's new $1.3 million football field has been praised as a major improvement for the school and the Milton community, it's left some at the two middle schools in Huntington feeling forgotten - neither having even a practice field to call their own.
Parents from Huntington East Middle School petitioned the Cabell County Board of Education to begin planning for their own fields Tuesday night at the board's central office in Huntington, joined in support by about a dozen players and coaching staff.
Huntington East's football team practices on the former Beverly Hills home field off Arlington Avenue, about a mile from the school's Norway Avenue location. Players are bused from school each afternoon about 20 minutes to the field, which has no locker room and a few portable toilets. Both Huntington East and Huntington Middle play their Thursday night home games at Huntington High School.
That situation is similar to what Milton Middle has faced for decades and a major reason behind building their new field. Until the complex is ready for football at the start of the 2020 season, players must be bused about a half-mile from the school to their practice field at the former middle school on Main Street. For games, players must cross U.S. 60 and walk about six blocks to play at the former Milton High School field.
Milton's situation also differs in that its construction was funded through the bond levy, while both Huntington middle schools were built using general funds.
Barboursville Middle School plays and practices on the adjacent King Field, formerly Barboursville High School's home field, which has been in use for nearly a century.
Heather James, a parent partner at Huntington East, brought the issue before the board at Tuesday's meeting, adding that a field had been part of the long-term plan when the school was built more than 10 years ago. James added that neither Huntington East nor Huntington students have even an outside area dedicated for student recreation - Huntington East's being only a parking lot with a few basketball hoops that students can use.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe, whose administration has been in office for just over two years, said he had only heard the idea through parent comments over the past few weeks. He asked parents to keep the issue in the spotlight as the county begins planning its Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) for 2030 - a guide to how the county's facilities should be used, built and updated for the coming decade.
Board President Mary Neely said she had also only heard the proposal through several calls over the past few weeks, but added she would like to prioritize the creation of at least a practice field near Huntington East.
No action on the proposed field was taken at Tuesday's meeting.
In other business, the board voted to create a school psychologist internship position through Marshall University.
The position would allow for a Marshall student to intern alongside a school psychologist in Cabell County as they work toward their degree. The internship is paid for $25,000 through the entire school year, funded through state and federal dollars set aside specifically for special education.
The action outlines that the position be used to enhance, not replace, current psychologist positions. The intern will work with students impacted by trauma who need help appropriately handling their feelings.
Bridgette Perry, a Marshall student, was named to the position.
Three change orders for ongoing construction projects at three elementary schools were also approved.
Ballistic glass and security film will be installed in the new "man-trap" double-door entrances at Altizer and Spring Hill at a cost of $7,654 and $10,263, respectively.
"Man-traps," a standard feature in most newer schools, form a single point-of-entry for schools that funnel visitors through the main office where they can be vetted by staff before entering the school's halls. Both Altizer's and Spring Hill's new entrances are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.
A smaller change order for $1,823 would remove and replace unsuitable soil at Martha Elementary with ongoing construction of its new addition.
The new construction will be built onto the existing cafeteria to include a stage, which is planned to create a more multipurpose space. No additional classrooms are planned.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. each first and third Tuesday at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.