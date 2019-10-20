HUNTINGTON — The less-than-an-acre lot cleared last month as an activity area for Huntington East Middle School students has not only left parents unsatisfied in their requests for a multipurpose field for sports and recess — they may not be able to use it at all.
Cabell County Schools was notified last week, after the lot had been bulldozed, that the property adjacent to the middle school does not belong to the school district, Superintendent of Schools Ryan Saxe said Wednesday while meeting with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board. The property, as surveyors determined, is owned by Walmart and is part of the larger parcel on which the nearby Huntington store stands.
The lot was to be seeded, fenced and given walkable access down an embankment — which turned out to be the true property line — at a total cost of roughly $80,000. It is unclear how much money has already been invested in the project.
Saxe, however, said the district could still work out a deal with Walmart to either continue the project or buy that part of their parcel outright. The field was cleared as a quick, albeit partial, fix for outside green space at the hemmed-in HEMS, where outdoor space is limited. During recess, the vast majority of the more than 700 students stay in the gymnasium year-round, as outside options are limited to rare trips to a few basketball hoops and picnic benches.
Even if students are allowed to use the lot, HEMS parent-partner Heather James said it doesn’t solve the original, underlying desire parents had for a multiuse outdoor area for both football practice and general student activities.
Room to run plays
The catalyst for the most recent calls to find a field for Huntington East, which was built in 2013, began in August with the approval of Milton Middle School’s $1.3 million football complex, now under construction next to that school. Barboursville Middle School plays and practices on the adjacent King Field — formerly Barboursville High School’s field — which has been in use for more than 100 years.
By contrast, neither Huntington East nor Huntington Middle School has its own practice or game fields, despite all four of Cabell County’s middle schools being built within the past 10 years.
Huntington East’s football team practices on the former Beverly Hills home field off Arlington Avenue, about a mile from the school’s Norway Avenue location.
Players are bused from school each afternoon about 20 minutes to the field, which has no locker room and a few portable toilets.
Huntington Middle’s team is also bused about 10 blocks for daily practices to the slightly more amenable A.D. Lewis Community Center, where Douglass-Cammack Youth Football also practices. Both Huntington East and Huntington Middle play their Thursday night home games at Huntington High School.
Milton Middle has faced its own logistical issues for decades, even though its new school was built in 2008 — a major reason behind building their new field.
Until the complex is ready for football at the start of the 2020 season, players must be bused about a half-mile from the school to their practice field at the former middle school on Main Street. For games, players must cross U.S. 60 and walk about six blocks to play at the former Milton High School field.
Finding space and a solution
Far too small to accommodate even football practice, the current outdoor area at Huntington East was built to be an activity space, not for sports, Saxe said. Before the board learned the school system didn’t own that piece of land, it was the only immediate option for green space at the landlocked school.
However, James contends that when the school’s site was picked seven years ago, future plans included a field to be built with fill dirt onto the hillside in front of the school.
Saxe, whose administration took over the district only two years ago, said there were no plans by the prior administration to build a field there, and the lack of field space was a known downside of that site at the time it was chosen.
The same applies to Huntington Middle, which is built on the site of the former Cammack Middle School.
When that school was planned, Saxe continued, the consensus from its Local Schools Improvement Council (LSIC) was to build Huntington Middle and Southside Elementary schools on the same site, requiring the space of both the former school and its field to build.
For Huntington East’s practice field problem, Saxe floated a handful of avenues the district could pursue. The first would be to build better facilities at the existing practice field at the Beverly Hills complex, which is already owned by the district.
Another option would be to build a completely new field off Norway Avenue in an empty field at the road leading to the Cabell County Career Technology Center, though that property is currently owned by Marshall University, and Saxe suspects it may also flood. Though within walking distance of Huntington East, Norway Avenue has no safe shoulder to walk on in that area, meaning students would likely need to be bused their regardless.
Another option, which had far less detail than the prior two, would be to explore purchasing some of the residential property neighboring the school for more land, should it become available.
Of those, James said the best immediate option would be to improve the Beverly Hills field — adding permanent bathrooms and fixing up the existing buildings to at least be on par with A.D. Lewis.
James also proposed her own option — a shared home field somewhere within Huntington for both Huntington East and Huntington Middle, which would absolve them from sharing with Huntington High.
Creating a new field, for practice or games, is a years-long process of planning and discussion — and all parties realize that.
Cabell County Schools has just begun piecing together input for its 2020-30 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP), a nonbinding assessment of all the facilities in the district’s possession that is meant to serve as a road map for district officials in terms of managing physical properties over the next decade.
Saxe also was open to the idea of adding provisions for a Huntington East field to the district’s next bond levy, which could be sought within the next couple of years.
With students only staying at the school for three years, keeping sustained support can be challenging. However, James added that many concerned HEMS parents have younger children who will someday be there, and said their voices will be sustained through the planning process to a new field.
