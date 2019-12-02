HUNTINGTON — U.S. Marine retired and Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams spoke about sacrifice at the Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313’s annual memorial service Sunday afternoon at its new location in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
“It’s the sacrifices of others that have made is possible for us to be who we are, where we are and doing what we are able to do in this country,” Williams said. “It is proper that we remember these Elks members who have passed away and all the sacrifices they made for their community.”
Dan Goheen, the current Exalted Ruler of the Huntington Elks Lodge, said the annual memorial service is an important event.
“We take this time to remember all of our deceased members, but especially those who have passed since our last memorial,” he said. “We have this event every year on the first Sunday in December.”
Those remembered during the ceremony included Past Exalted Rulers Robert Carpenter and Robert Freddy Duncan, as well as members Dr. Edward M. Burkhardt, Joseph A. Macri, David Cohen, James Turner, Jack Clark Eblin and Charles D. Cade.
During the service, Williams also spoke about the American flag.
“The flag has been one of the foundations of the Elks club,” Williams said. “They have had flag day ceremonies for many years, and I have been involved in several of them.”
Williams is also a new member of the lodge.
“I was asked to join and accepted,” Williams said. “It is truly and honor. I think the Elks are one of the most patriotic groups that we hear very little about.”
Goheen said the Elks is a major organization with more than 1,800 lodges across the country with 1.7 million members.
“We are the largest scholarship givers in the United States next to the U.S. government,” Goheen said.
For more information on the Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/290259730547/.