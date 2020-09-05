HUNTINGTON — The southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington was bustling Friday evening — but not with vehicles.
Instead, restaurants located on that portion of the downtown street welcomed customers to sit outside, expanding their maximum capacity amid COVID-19 concerns and bringing back an inkling of normalcy.
The initiative to close the lanes to traffic to allow for outdoor dining Friday and Saturday evenings is among others made by the city of Huntington and Mayor Steve Williams to support local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
“Being a privately owned, local business, we want to serve our community, we want to be safe for our staff, our guests, our families, and this just offers our guests and us a larger platform to serve safely,” said Marisa Milum, general manager of Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe. “The weather is beautiful today, luckily. I feel like (Saturday) is game day, and that nostalgia, game day in Huntington, the wind is just right, and the temperature — it’s a little taste of normal, which everybody has been missing.”
The five restaurants in the vicinity, Summit Beer Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Bodega Market and Cafe and Paula Vega Cakes, all supported the street closure, citing indoor seating limitations.
The restaurants adhered to social distancing guidelines and other precautions, giving customers the chance to get out of the house in a safe environment.
“We love to go to happy hour, but we haven’t been much since this all started, for obvious reasons. Even since the bars have reopened, we haven’t come to do happy hour much; we just prefer to do it at home and not in tight quarters,” resident Kristy Browning said Friday while enjoying drinks outside of Summit. “When Huntington said they were going to do this, I was really excited and we had to come check it out.”
Other cities across the state have also embraced outdoor street dining, and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Friday that blocks of the capital city’s downtown area would remain closed through the end of September to allow restaurants to expand their seating.
In Huntington, the portion of 9th Street will close at 3 p.m. to vehicular traffic on Friday and Saturday afternoons indefinitely, and the road should be open by midnight once restaurants conclude their outdoor service at 11 p.m.
“We’re thankful that the city is allowing us to do this,” Milum said. “They contacted us, and we love this idea. It’s super fun, and it’s something I think people have been missing, but we can still do safely.”