HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington employees completed a quarterly Day of Service at Facing Hunger Foodbank on Thursday.

Employees assembled boxes of food that are to be delivered to various locations. Volunteers began working at 9 a.m., with shifts throughout the day until 7 p.m. This marked the third time city employees have volunteered at Facing Hunger as part of a Day of Service.

The city’s first Day of Service at the food bank took place almost a year ago.

Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 248 agencies located across 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

Its 4,538-square-mile service area includes Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.

