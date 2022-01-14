City Council member DuRon Jackson separates canned food as City of Huntington employees assemble boxes of food during the city’s quarterly Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
City Council member DuRon Jackson separates canned food as City of Huntington employees assemble boxes of food during the city’s quarterly Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington employees completed a quarterly Day of Service at Facing Hunger Foodbank on Thursday.
Employees assembled boxes of food that are to be delivered to various locations. Volunteers began working at 9 a.m., with shifts throughout the day until 7 p.m. This marked the third time city employees have volunteered at Facing Hunger as part of a Day of Service.
The city’s first Day of Service at the food bank took place almost a year ago.
Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 248 agencies located across 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.
Its 4,538-square-mile service area includes Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.
