HUNTINGTON — Observed each year on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Huntington Mayor Steve Willliams says while many individuals and workers in the city take that day to volunteer, he realized there was no organized effort on the city’s part, so he reached out to the local food bank to create one.
“I was talking with Cyndi Kirkhart, the CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank here in Huntington, and with the inauguration of the president and Martin Luther King Jr. Day there was a national challenge for a day of service, so the city partnering with the food bank was an idea that we came up to see what we can do,” Williams said.
The idea turned into action after more than 40 city employees, including some city council members, volunteered to work two-hour shifts in groups of eight to pack food boxes for the area’s food insecure senior citizens. Each box contains 40 pounds of food, which includes proteins, grains, fruits, vegetables, juice and breakfast cereal.
“The food bank does wonderful work day in and day out, so if we can come down and be a little part of helping that then we need to do that,” said Hank Dial, Huntington’s city manager who was one of the first to volunteer. “I challenge not only other city employees, but all citizens that are able to volunteer to help their communities.”
Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 248 agencies located across 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.
Its 4,538-square-mile service area includes Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky, and Lawrence County in Ohio.
“Today speaks to the heart and commitment of the city employees to the community they live in, protect and serve,” Kirkhart said. “What better way than to get to that base need of providing food to those that need it.”
Kirkhart says serving others is a great way to unite a community.
“We can change feelings of division locally by coming together to do good work,” she said.
Kirkhart said food insecurity has increased dramatically due to the pandemic.
“The need from pre-pandemic to during the pandemic increased about 20% and we had highs of about a 50% increase over the height of the pandemic here in the local community,” she said.
In 2018, the food bank distributed more than 7 million pounds of food. In 2019, it distributed 11.5 million pounds and last year it topped 16 million pounds.
“People are in need and with support from the city and others we can meet this increasing need,” Kirkhart said.
Both Kirkhart and Williams said they want the city’s day of service at the food bank to become an annual event and that it also inspires others to volunteer.
“We can always use volunteers because due to the virus we have challenges with volunteerism,” she said. “We are safe here and have safe practices and procedures, so anyone that wants to volunteer and serve the community this is the place to come. You can impact someone’s life on the day you volunteer.”
For more information about signing up to receive food or to volunteer at the food bank, Kirkhart said to call 304-523-6029.