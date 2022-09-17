HUNTINGTON — Local organizations were awarded grants to continue programs that support victims of domestic violence in the criminal justice process earlier this week.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved more than $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance, or VOCA, sub-grant funds Monday, according to a news release. The awards were given to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state.
In the Huntington area, those entities include:
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, $678,753
Cabell County Commission, $219,015
CONTACT Huntington, $553,670
Harmony House, $176,956
Victims of Crime Act Assistance funds provide services such as counseling, personal or court advocacy, client transportation and other support to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, and child or elder abuse.
“I’m glad to see that we’re back to where we should be in terms of funding for this incredibly important program that provides funds to help West Virginians who are the victims of some of the worst crimes imaginable,” Justice said in the release. “It was wrong of the federal government to make the cuts they did last year, but we stepped up to the plate as we always do. We filled the hole last year with additional funding. That said, I’m happy to be moving forward at 100% once again, because our people deserve it.”
The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network provides statewide guidance and support for the 21 child advocacy centers throughout West Virginia.
