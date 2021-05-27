The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The local arts scene was celebrated Wednesday during a monthly event in downtown Huntington.

The “rebooted” Arts Night Out, which takes place the last Wednesday of every month at Heritage Station, featured a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for guests to immerse themselves in. From a discussion about narrative writing with Huntington’s inaugural Literary Laureate Daniel J. O’Malley, to prints and a new line of LGBTQIA pride shirts from Barboursville artist Sassa Wilkes, people attending the event were exposed to a variety of creative works.

There was also a screening of Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s film “Hay Fever,” and Nomada Bakery was open throughout the evening for dinner, drinks and pastries.

In addition, Full Circle Gifts & Goods was on hand with a photobooth.

Arts Night Out is free and open to the public. Visit www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.