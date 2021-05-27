HUNTINGTON — The local arts scene was celebrated Wednesday during a monthly event in downtown Huntington.
The “rebooted” Arts Night Out, which takes place the last Wednesday of every month at Heritage Station, featured a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for guests to immerse themselves in. From a discussion about narrative writing with Huntington’s inaugural Literary Laureate Daniel J. O’Malley, to prints and a new line of LGBTQIA pride shirts from Barboursville artist Sassa Wilkes, people attending the event were exposed to a variety of creative works.
There was also a screening of Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s film “Hay Fever,” and Nomada Bakery was open throughout the evening for dinner, drinks and pastries.
In addition, Full Circle Gifts & Goods was on hand with a photobooth.
Arts Night Out is free and open to the public.