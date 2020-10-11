HUNTINGTON — A voter registration drive aimed at getting people in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington registered to vote took place Saturday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
David Austin, one of the organizers of the event, said he wanted to see more people registered to vote during the upcoming general election, which takes place Nov. 3.
He described registering to vote as a “civic duty.”
“I’m not telling people how to vote,” Austin said. “They vote the way they want. They vote for who they want. But you need to vote.
“This is your voice … If you vote, you have a voice. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice. You can’t complain about anything.”
Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the deadline to register to vote in West Virginia for the 2020 general election. Eligible residents can register to vote online anytime at GoVoteWV.com — an official website for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.