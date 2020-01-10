HUNTINGTON — Huntington may set a record for its hottest Jan. 11 this Saturday, according to Charleston National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Webb.
“The record on Jan. 11 for Huntington is 66 degrees, which was set in 1963,” Webb said. “We are forecasting the high temperature for Huntington to be 76 degrees on Saturday, which would shatter the old record.”
With a low temperature in the 20s Thursday morning, the region is set for a 50-degree temperature swing in the next few days.
Webb says it’s due to a strong low pressure system that has already begun to move through the region, bringing warmer temperatures with it.
“We are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a high near 63 in the Huntington area on Friday,” he said.
Webb says there is a chance of showers Friday night through Saturday night.
“We can’t rule out passing showers, but it will not be an all-day rain situation Friday night or Saturday,” he said. “It will be mostly cloudy and not lots of sun, but it will be warm.”
Webb says wind gusts could reach 34 mph Saturday, but would increase to 35 mph to 45 mph Saturday night, with low temperatures around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% Saturday night.
Webb said Charleston set a record on Jan. 11 last year with a high temperature of 71 degrees, but could also break that record with a forecast this year of 77 degrees.
“Temperatures should remain relatively mild into next week as well,” he said.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 52 and a low around 39. Monday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 57 and a low around 44.
Tuesday calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 61 and a low around 42. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers, partly sunny, with a high near 60 and a low around 37. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
On Thursday there is a 50% chance of showers, with partly sunny skies and a high near 46.
Webb says the long-term forecast calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures.
“It will remain warmer than normal throughout most of next week, including another warmup next weekend as well,” Webb said. “Temperatures will remain above average for this time of year through Jan. 18, but a lot could change by that time.”