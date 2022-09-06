The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON – Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington Inc. have paid $907,074.64 to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, according to a news release from the offices of United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General.

From Jan. 13, 2013, through April 12, 2019, Morgan routinely administered vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor injections into the eyes of patients to treat purported wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet-AMD) or other ophthalmological conditions for which treatment with such injections is indicated. These injections were not medically necessary because the patients in question did not have treatable Wet-AMD or any other condition that would have warranted the invasive treatment at the time it was administered, according to the release.

