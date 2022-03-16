Sixth-grade students BayLeah Christian, left, and Raylan Wheatley speak about financial literacy with Diana Whitlock from Chase Bank as Huntington East Middle School conducts Family Literacy Night on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Huntington.
Sixth-grade students BayLeah Christian, left, and Raylan Wheatley speak about financial literacy with Diana Whitlock from Chase Bank as Huntington East Middle School conducts Family Literacy Night on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From literature to finance, Huntington East Middle School students and their families learned about literacy Tuesday.
The school hosted Family Literacy Night to give people a chance to learn more about financial literacy, media literacy and literature, with an emphasis on banned books. Organizers said the event could serve as a launching point for families to have discussions within their own households about the importance of books and authors in the community.
In addition to a banned books exhibit, the event included a display of Literature Fair projects made by students, a “book tasting” where students explored new fiction, and knowledge games. There was also information about financial literacy.
