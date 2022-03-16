The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — From literature to finance, Huntington East Middle School students and their families learned about literacy Tuesday.

The school hosted Family Literacy Night to give people a chance to learn more about financial literacy, media literacy and literature, with an emphasis on banned books. Organizers said the event could serve as a launching point for families to have discussions within their own households about the importance of books and authors in the community.

In addition to a banned books exhibit, the event included a display of Literature Fair projects made by students, a “book tasting” where students explored new fiction, and knowledge games. There was also information about financial literacy.

