CHARLESTON — The U.S. Postal Service garage in Huntington is, like the Charleston one, chronically behind on mail truck preventive maintenance. As of halfway through this year, its backlog of delinquent inspections is even larger.

The Postal Service, in response to HD Media open records requests, said the Huntington location had 241 delinquent preventive maintenance inspections in June. According to records from the past four-and-a-half years, that’s up from a low of 52 delinquent inspections in March 2018.

Ryan Quinn covers education for the Charleston Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

