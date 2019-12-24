Marshall University football fans who didn’t make it to the Sunshine State for the Gasparilla Bowl against University of Central Florida Monday afternoon enjoyed plenty of Herd spirit at the Huntington Fat Patty’s watch party.
Among those cheering on Marshall was Huntington resident William Chaffun, who said he hoped for a Herd win in the Tampa, Florida, game.
“I’ve lived here for 50 years, and we’ve followed Marshall for 50 years,” Chaffun said. “I’m hoping we win, but either way, I’m here with friends and family, and we’ve got an open bar.”
Marshall alum Alex Hunter also said he was excited for time off spent with his loved ones.
“I’ve been a Herd fan since I was 7 or 8 years old, since I can remember,” Hunter said. “I’m in town for Christmas to see family, so it’s nice to have some good food and be able to watch the game with friends.”
Fat Patty’s has hosted watch parties for other Marshall events in the past, including the NCAA tournament selection in November.