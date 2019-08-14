HUNTINGTON - A convicted Huntington felon admitted in federal court Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.
Zachary Whitmore, 28, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Whitmore was found roaming a street in Huntington on Nov. 1, 2018, when a trooper with the West Virginia State Police was searching for him. He was found to be in possession of a .22 Magnum American Arms Revolver, which was located in his pocket.
He had been prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2015 felony conviction for entering without breaking and conspiracy in Cabell County.
He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Nov. 25 sentencing.