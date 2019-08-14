HUNTINGTON - A convicted Huntington felon admitted in federal court Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Zachary Whitmore, 28, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Whitmore was found roaming a street in Huntington on Nov. 1, 2018, when a trooper with the West Virginia State Police was searching for him. He was found to be in possession of a .22 Magnum American Arms Revolver, which was located in his pocket.

He had been prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2015 felony conviction for entering without breaking and conspiracy in Cabell County.

He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Nov. 25 sentencing.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.