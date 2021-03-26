HUNTINGTON — A Huntington felon was arrested Wednesday after federal agents found firearms, ammunition, silencers, explosive fuses and body armor in his Norway Avenue basement during a raid.
Roy Lee Bills, 55, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to an affidavit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with troopers from the West Virginia State Police, executed a federal search warrant at Bills’ home on suspicions that firearms and ammunition-related items would be there.
After conducting a controlled delivery of silencers Bills had purchased from a Chinese website, troopers used a warrant to locate five firearms in the basement, along with several firearm silencers, ammunition and tools to fabricate firearm materials.
Agents also discovered a workshop in the basement containing several types of ammunition and construction materials to fabricate ammo, such as drill presses, empty and filled ammunition shell casings and several types of gunpowder, as well as military-style paraphernalia consisting of a helmet with body armor.
Police also found hobby fuses, which are used to initiate an explosive reaction, as well as chemicals and other bulk materials.
Bills, who served one year in federal prison for marijuana trafficking in 2016, said he owned the weapons in the house and was unaware he was unable to do so as a felon. He said he fires the weapons at public firing ranges and the firearms were gifts from his wife.