HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington has filed a lawsuit to shut down a West Huntington recovery home after learning its electricity had been cut off earlier this month.
The lawsuit was filed Friday by Huntington attorney Scott Damron against Reentry & Recovery Limited Co.; business and homeowner William Michael Balser; and Amanda McMullen, Balser’s wife who is listed as a member of said company.
The lawsuit is regarding a home at 2240 Washington Ave., Huntington, which was placed in Balser’s name in 2018. City business records indicate Balser is operating a sober living residence at the location.
Balser, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, is currently housed at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County, serving time for a probation violation under a 2015 Wood County indictment for a drug-related charge.
The lawsuit comes after city officials were alerted about 10 days ago to issues at the home via its 311 app, which was developed to give residents a way to report issues throughout the city.
Through the investigation, the city found the home’s electricity had been disconnected by McMullen Jan. 10, the lawsuit said.
“We really don’t know whether tenants from the sober living home are there, but ... the sober living home is not licensed and there’s no certificate of occupancy for the house,” he said in an interview Friday.
Damron said the city was told by the West Virginia Association of Recovery Residences in order to be a sober living home the occupants must be drug-free, but program details are sparse.
“So we don’t know what the heck’s going on there. There’s all kinds of violations,” he said. “But our main concern right now is there’s no electricity. When you have a house with no electricity and there’s people living there, it’s going to burn when it gets cold and they decide to make their own heat.”
Damron is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the sober living house operations, which he said has a low chance of harming the defendants, who appear to have all but “washed their hands” of the matter.
The city requested a temporary injunction immediately, but has plans to follow through in seeking a permanent injunction closing the defendant’s operation or the residence as a sober living and rental home.
Finally, the city is seeking to recoup costs for remuneration and other fees spent as a result of the lawsuit.
Damron said the city believes the primary source of the home’s heat is electricity, the lack of which places residents and neighbors at risk. Other complaints include an unsightly trailer placed on the home’s front lawn for months and a rat infestation affecting neighbors, the lawsuit said.
In citing West Virginia law, Damron said landlords are required to provide homes in fit and habitable conditions, which he said the defendants failed to do.
Damron said the city has a duty to protect residents from absentee landlords and operators who do not uphold that responsibility.
“Not having a reliable heat source during the winter months puts the health and lives of the occupants in serious danger,” he wrote. “When heat is not available, occupants turn to other, riskier sources of heat.”
Damron said the city also has a duty to protect neighbors, who have complained about the vermin investigation, which is likely caused by the trailer on the property’s front lawn.
“Not only would granting an injunction serve the occupants of 2240 Washington Avenue, it would send a message to other owners and operators who take similar cavalier actions towards their tenants,” he said.
The lawsuit follows a handful of others filed by the city over the last few years in an effort to better regulate problematic sober living homes in the area.
In this case, Damron said it’s difficult to know how it will play out, since the homeowner is incarcerated outside the area. Damron said the city plans to seek an emergency order to remove occupants and board the home to prevent trespassing, but an emergency hearing would have to be held ex-parte, meaning without the defendant there.
Whichever judge is assigned to the case will set the date for further hearings, at which point they will consider a permanent operations ban.
Damron said the city has identified several other properties in similar situations and he expects further litigation to be filed in those cases.