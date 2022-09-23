HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington has filed a lawsuit against a local recovery program it accuses of attempting to sidestep occupancy protections set by the city and state.
The lawsuit says the city and the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences, which conducts inspections on behalf of the state, have attempted multiple times to inspect The Lifehouse properties, only to be denied. The Lifehouse has offered “tours” of pre-designated properties chosen by the business, the lawsuit said.
Lifehouse Director Rocky Meadows said Thursday evening he had invited city officials to tour The Lighthouse several times, referring to emails and text messages. Seven City Council members have visited one of the locations, he said.
Meadows also said the city’s inspection ordinances are a “slippery slope” that could become more restrictive in the coming years to force recovery businesses out of the area.
“I really don’t want to (sit here and cause) problems,” he said. “I’d like to get along with them, but at this point, you know, they’re pushing a little too hard.”
A list of certified programs on the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences website confirms 14 of the program’s locations have been certified at some point, each of them having expired within the past year. Meadows said the program is in the recertification phase.
Asked if he had received results from any inspections, Meadows said the city wouldn’t inspect the properties because Meadows won’t give up his legal rights. Meadows said he told the city fire marshal he could look at the properties, but the fire marshal declined, he said.
“It’s not about inspection. It’s about classification,” he said. “They’re demanding we give up our legal rights, which I’m not going to let them do to our people. They’re protected or disabled classes until they get well.”
The Lifehouse operates at least 14 sober living homes, recovery residences or apartment buildings within city limits and the city has received occasional complaints concerning the habitability of some Lifehouse properties, the lawsuit said.
In April, The Lifehouse submitted a general request for reasonable accommodation under the U.S. Fair Housing Act of 1968 and Americans with Disabilities Act, seeking to be recognized as single-family and for the occupancy restrictions to be lifted.
The lawsuit, filed by City of Huntington attorney Scott Damron in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, said the request essentially sought for the city to determine no provisions of the zoning ordinance, or building and fire codes applicable to life, health and safety apply to The Lifehouse without the business giving factual information on why the accommodation was needed.
On Sept. 2, The Lifehouse submitted a local ordinance verification of compliance form from the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences to the city, which must be filled out to show the business is in compliance with local ordinances. However, The Lifehouse has yet to allow the inspections the city requires, the lawsuit said.
“Upon information and belief, Lifehouse has no intention of complying with the (West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences) certification requirement or the City rental registry inspection requirement,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, it seeks to evade the important zoning, building and fire requirements.”
The city stated there is no merit to making a comprehensive claim of immunity from the zoning, fire and building maintenance laws.
The lawsuit seeks an official declaration of the judge that determines the Fair Housing and Americans with Disabilities acts do not exempt The Lifehouse from the inspection requirements set by the city’s rental registry ordinance.
It also seeks a judgment that the request of The Lifehouse to fully exempt its properties from zoning, building and safety laws is not reasonable under the reasonable accommodation analysis set by those two acts.
In giving background on the history of state and local laws, Damron said the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill in 2020 creating a pathway for sober living homes to become certified. While not mandated, the certification is required to receive funding from the state treasury or referrals from state and local entities.
The process also calls for municipal inspections of the home prior to the certification, if the local government requires such inspection for single-family houses, as Huntington does.
In Huntington’s code, the definition of family includes a group of not more than five unrelated people living together as a single unit and sharing common facilities. Group residential facilities fall under these guidelines, such as The Lifehouse’s treatment center at 400 Washington Ave., the lawsuit said.
The city also enacted a residential rental unit licensing and inspection ordinance in August 2018, which requires all rental units to be inspected and registered regularly. Sober living homes fall under the umbrella of that ordinance, the lawsuit states.
“The inspection of sober living houses is required even if a (home) is classified as a single family home, because all residences, including even residences occupied by a family, are subject to rental registry inspection if property is rented or its occupants pay to reside in the property,” Damron wrote.
West Virginia and Huntington also have their own fire codes, which classify most of The Lifehouse properties to be lodging and rooming, based on occupancy, while others could be classified as dormitories. The Washington Avenue property is an apartment building, the lawsuit said.
The International Property Maintenance Code, also adopted by the city, states for each person living in a home there should be not less than 120 square feet in a living room. For bedrooms occupied by one person, 70 square feet is required. Bedrooms occupied by more than one person should have 50 square feet per person.
Meadows said he is confident in his defense and his goal of protecting the rights of people in recovery.
“I look for the judge to pretty well throw it straight out,” he said of the lawsuit.