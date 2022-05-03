HUNTINGTON — Huntington Fire Department leaders discussed examinations in a recent meeting.
The Huntington Fireman’s Civil Service Commission reviewed a preliminary report from a lieutenant promotional test on Monday. The board then scheduled an appeal period for testing candidates from Wednesday, May 4, to Wednesday, May 11. City Hall will be closed Tuesday, May 10.
The board also briefly revisited its discussion about exploring other testing companies. The Huntington Fire Department currently uses McCann Associates. At the last civil service meeting, the board considered looking at alternative companies for its hiring and promotional tests.
During Monday’s meeting, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the department found what could be a “viable alternative for us” in Fire and Police Selection Inc.
He invited board members to attend an informational meeting with representatives of the testing company and fire department scheduled for Tuesday. Information from that meeting would be brought back to a future meeting of the commission, Fuller said.
FPSI is based in California. According to its website, the company was founded in 1997 and focuses on “entry-level and promotional firefighter and police selection procedures, products, and services.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
