HUNTINGTON — Drivers on 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue on Thursday had the opportunity to pay it forward as members of the Huntington Fire Department collected money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 289, members took their boots off for the day in hopes of filling them with cash from drivers. The annual drive raised more than $7,000, an increase over the $6,656 raised last year.
The Muscular Dystrophy Association works to transform the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since their inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.
The IAFF has supported the MDA since 1954.
In 2018, more than 100,000 firefighters participated in the boot drive across the country, raising $20 million.