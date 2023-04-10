HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department responded to fires in separate buildings Monday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the first fire, on Sarah Court, at 5:50 a.m.
Both fires were near the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue.
Fire Marshal Matt Winters said that after the first fire was under control and the deputy was getting ready to release crews, someone from the department noticed a “glow” and found the second fire in another abandoned building on Wilson Street.
Causes for both fires are unknown and are under investigation. It’s also unknown if the incidents are connected.
The second fire spread to an occupied apartment building. Six people living in the apartment building were evacuated and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported from either incident. Both of the abandoned buildings are “total losses and will have to be demolished,” Winters said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.