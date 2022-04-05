HUNTINGTON — Changes could be made to the Huntington Fire Department’s tests.
During Monday’s Firemen’s Civil Service Commission meeting, commissioners approved eight candidates on the original appointment list to move on in the testing process. Twenty-one took a written test in March. The testing company is McCann Associates.
Chief Greg Fuller said after the meeting that he was “not happy with the pass rate on this examination” and he hopes it can be improved through a combination of coaching and looking at other testing companies in the future.
The fire department has more openings than candidates, the chief said.
The eight candidates will now undergo more tests before being hired. While he wants all of them to be hired, Fuller said historical data indicates five or six are likely to pass the next requirements.
The commission recessed during the meeting for the department’s administration and union leaders to review the requirements of using a passing score of 70 for the test. The policy is to use that number or a different one recommended by the testing company. McCann did not give an alternative, leaders found.
During the meeting, the chief said state code doesn’t give the flexibility to give a test orally, but the department was going to use resources at the Compass Center to coach candidates for the test.
“I think we have to do our diligence and explore alternatives … that meet all the criteria required by the state code and required by the local civil service rules and regulations,” the chief said to commissioners. “But I think we have to look at alternatives that will produce a greater number of candidates.”
After taking the written test, candidates undergo a physical exam by physicians and then a psychological test. Candidates also must complete a background check, which searches for information on driving records and criminal history.
In other business, the commission approved a motion to begin accepting applications for a time frame ahead of tests instead of on a rolling basis.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.