HUNTINGTON - The Huntington Fire Department is looking for highly motivated women and men to fill out their ranks.
As of now, the department needs at least six new firefighters in the face of a nationwide shortage of those willing to suit up and do the work.
Although the workload may not be for everyone, those who choose to do it end up making it their careers, said Huntington Fire Department Lt. Cliff Hankins, who is in charge of recruitment.
"The majority of people that get hired on and make it through the probationary period end up staying 20 years or more," Hankins said. "We are looking for highly motivated people. It's a hard job, so you have to earn it."
Hiring new firefighters will come as a relief to firefighters currently on staff, Hankins said, who have to work overtime to make up the staff shortage. Shortages are plaguing many cities across the country, which can be attributed to many factors.
"I'm not sure if it's the job market right now or if it's just a generational thing," Hankins said. "I've heard a lot of theories, but I know we aren't the only one."
To apply, people may pick up applications in the City Clerk's Office at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Candidates must be U.S. citizens, between the ages of 18 and 35 and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Applicants should also be both physically and mentally fit, he said.
After candidates turn in their applications, they must pass a civil service test, which will be administered Sept. 30. People who pass that will then be given a physical agility test and a background check, which includes a drug screening and psychological exam. Those who clear those requirements will be sent to the Tri-State Fire Academy for six weeks. At the academy, candidates will learn how to perform firefighter duties, HAZMAT operations and general first aid, among other things. After that, they are placed in a station to serve a one-year probationary period.
Applications will be accepted until the end of the business day Aug. 23. Starting salary is $35,975 and increases to $40,749 after the fifth year.
"We are just looking for people who want to do the job," Hankins said. "We need firefighters."
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.