HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department unveiled a new rescue truck to the public on Wednesday.
The new Rescue One will replace Rescue 11 to respond to incidents throughout downtown, including structure fires, car accidents, hazardous material incidents and more. The truck will be housed at the Centennial Fire Station on 7th Avenue. The truck is a 2023 Spartan/LT Rescue-Ladder truck that cost $891,171.
The truck has all the same functions as Rescue 11 but adds the functionality of a 75-foot ladder on top of the truck. The truck is also 14 feet shorter and 25,000 pounds lighter. Huntington Fire Capt. Steve McCormick said this will allow firefighters to navigate more easily some of Huntington’s narrow streets and possibly improve response time.
McCormick said the ladder will allow the department to reach elevated areas of District One much more manageable than tower trucks. Rescue One can connect its pumps to other engines to bring water up the ladder, but it does not carry water itself.
The truck also brings additional functionality, including onboard air pumps that will allow firefighters to refill their air tanks during lengthy incident responses.
“This will serve the citizens of Huntington for a long, long time,” Huntington Fire Department Chief Greg Fuller said.
McCormick said the average lifespan of a truck is about 20 years. Rescue 11 will move into reserve status to be used anytime Rescue One may need maintenance or testing.
“You all deserve to have the best equipment available,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said, addressing a group of firefighters.
The city is also anticipating the delivery of what will become Engine 10 later this summer.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.