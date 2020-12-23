HUNTINGTON — Something red and shiny will be lighting up Huntington this holiday season, and it’s not just Santa.
The Huntington Fire Department on Tuesday unveiled a new fire truck, which will soon be put into service at the Centennial Station in downtown Huntington.
The 2020 Spartan, purchased through Johnson’s Emergency Vehicle Solutions in Wellston, Ohio, can hold 750 gallons of water and discharge up to 1,500 gallons per minute. It has a short wheelbase and tight turning radius, which will allow firefighters to better navigate through the narrow streets of Huntington.
The truck will add a level of strength to the fleet, already strengthened last year with the green engine stationed at 20th Street and 6th Avenue.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said while the truck is beautiful, it’s what it represents that matters: safety.
“I don’t think (the firefighters) care much about the shiny,” she said. “I think they (care) more about if it works properly and can provide them with the best opportunity to do their job in a better and safer manner.”
The engine was purchased for $543,487 and includes a two-year warranty. Rader said a few small things have to be completed on the truck before it is ready to be put in service.
The truck is the second to be unveiled over the past two years, with a third coming next year. Rader said HFD hopes the third will be some type of ladder and rescue truck combination.
Upgrades to the fleet are part of the master plan of deputy chief Ray Canafax, whose efforts Rader and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams praised.
While the new truck comes at a high price, Williams said it showed the commitment of the residents of Huntington to take care of those who are taking care of the city.
“On Christmas night, if there’s a fire, they are going right in the midst of chaos to protect us,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to do everything we can to make sure we are protecting them.”
The engine the new truck is replacing will be moved to Station 4 in West Huntington, with the Station 4 engine going into reserve status. Rader said the truck new to Station 4 is a 2008 model that still has a lot of life left.
“When I came on 26 years ago, a lot of the trucks were as old as I was. This administration and council are dedicated to making sure we are able to replace our apparatus and get them in the best shape they’ve ever been,” she said. “The newer your fleet is overall, the less problems you have with mechanical issues. An older truck has more downtime.”
City Council chairman Mark Bates, who will be leaving the City Council at the year’s end, said the partnership between the mayor, council and HFD has led to the largest budget in HFD history for the past two years.
“I’d like to challenge the new City Council to do the same,” he said.
Rader said while the fleet additions are nice, she thinks other measures beyond a better fleet have improved morale in the department in the past couple years.
Those improvements include 12% pay raises over three years via the new 2019 collective bargaining agreement, new mattresses for all stations, new radios and new cancer-blocking hoods for all personnel. Firefighters also received a second set of turnout gear this year, a first for the department.
Stations also have a new exhaust system, which helps pump truck exhaust outside of garages as firefighters get dressed and ready to go battle a blaze while the truck is running.
Rader said the city’s Compass wellness program for first responders has also gone a long way to help firefighters.
In other infrastructure moves, the Guyandotte fire station underwent a full renovation this year, Williams said.
The station at the corner of 6th Avenue and 20th Street will soon be relocated to the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street once construction — which is in the planning phase — is complete.
Williams added that city officials are in early talks of building a new fire station in the Westmoreland area of Huntington for better coverage in the far west side of the city.