Huntington Fire Department Deputy Chief Ray Canafax, left; David Burns, Huntington/Western Operating Area operations manager for West Virginia American Water; Fire Marshal Mat Winters; and Assistant Fire Marshal Alan Roby are shown with recently purchased cordless drills.

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Fire Department has used funds from a West Virginia American Water grant to purchase cordless drills needed to install free smoke alarms in homes and apartments of Huntington residents.

The department purchased six cordless drills — one for each fire station — with the $1,000 grant that it received in 2022 from West Virginia American Water.

