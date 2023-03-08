Huntington Fire Department Deputy Chief Ray Canafax, left; David Burns, Huntington/Western Operating Area operations manager for West Virginia American Water; Fire Marshal Mat Winters; and Assistant Fire Marshal Alan Roby are shown with recently purchased cordless drills.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Fire Department has used funds from a West Virginia American Water grant to purchase cordless drills needed to install free smoke alarms in homes and apartments of Huntington residents.
The department purchased six cordless drills — one for each fire station — with the $1,000 grant that it received in 2022 from West Virginia American Water.
“Last year, the Huntington Fire Department entered into a multi-agency partnership with the American Red Cross and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to launch a smoke alarm installation program that is free for all Huntington residents,” Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said in a news release. “We are thankful for this grant from West Virginia American Water, as it has allowed us to purchase the equipment needed to continue this important fire prevention program.”
From 2015 to 2019, West Virginia had the second-highest rate of fire deaths per capita across the country, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Last year, there were 21 reported fire fatalities in the state, two of which occurred in Huntington.
There have already been two fire deaths that have occurred in Huntington in 2023.
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires in half, according to the NFPA.
“Our firefighting support grant program remains a valuable resource for fire departments in communities across the state,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, in the release. “We applaud the Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters for using their West Virginia American Water grant to purchase cordless drills needed to install smoke alarms in homes and apartments throughout the city.”
Anyone who lives in Huntington and would like to schedule an installation of free smoke alarms in their home by Huntington firefighters can call 304-696-5950 or email firemarshal@huntingtonwv.gov. Provide your name, address and a day and time that you are available.
Renters and homeowners are eligible for the installation program, and no pre-inspection is required. The smoke alarms have a 10-year battery life.
