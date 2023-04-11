The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Fire Department conducted a hiring ceremony at City Hall Monday for six new probationary firefighters.

The candidates — Hannah Giammarino, Simon Vaughn, Christian McNeely, Michael Stoler, Shaphan Parsons and Nathan Thomas — passed the physical and mental tests required to begin further training to be considered full members of the fire department.

