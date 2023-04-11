Probationary firefighters Michael Stoler, from left, Hannah Giammarino, Shaphan Parsons, Simon Vaughn, Christian McNeely, and Nathan Thomas pose together outside as the City of Huntington conducts a hiring ceremony for six new probationary firefighters on Monday at City Hall in Huntington.
Probationary firefighters Michael Stoler, from left, Hannah Giammarino, Shaphan Parsons, Simon Vaughn, Christian McNeely, and Nathan Thomas pose with fire chief Greg Fuller and mayor Steve Williams as the City of Huntington conducts a hiring ceremony for six new probationary firefighters on Monday April 10, 2023, at City Hall in Huntington.
Probationary firefighters Michael Stoler, from left, Hannah Giammarino, Shaphan Parsons, Simon Vaughn, Christian McNeely, and Nathan Thomas pose with fire chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington conducts a hiring ceremony for six new probationary firefighters on Monday April 10, 2023, at City Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Fire Department conducted a hiring ceremony at City Hall Monday for six new probationary firefighters.
The candidates — Hannah Giammarino, Simon Vaughn, Christian McNeely, Michael Stoler, Shaphan Parsons and Nathan Thomas — passed the physical and mental tests required to begin further training to be considered full members of the fire department.
Mayor Steve Williams spoke to the candidates and said they would receive the training and equipment necessary for the job but then spoke to safety, asking them to ensure they would make it home from their shift each day.
