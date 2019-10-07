HUNTINGTON – The city of Huntington’s 66th annual Fire Prevention Parade has been postponed due to weather.
The parade, which was set to take place Monday, Oct. 7, will now take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. All other details about the parade remain the same. The postponement comes as rain is expected to affect the Tri-State area off and on throughout Monday.
The parade kicks off at the intersection of 12th Street and 4th Avenue before heading west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street. Participants will begin lining up at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Because of this, 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m. That means no parking will be allowed on these streets during this time.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.” It’s meant to celebrate everyday people who develop and practice a home fire escape plan, said Huntington Fire Marshal Matt Winters.