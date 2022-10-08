HUNTINGTON — Once again, downtown Huntington will highlight awareness for fire prevention safety, thanks to local firefighters.
The annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade will return Monday, Oct. 10, to downtown after a two-year hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. Starting at 7 p.m., firefighters, local children and other community members will walk through Huntington streets to promote fire prevention.
Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said the event kicks off the celebration of Fire Prevention Week, which is held in the first week of October.
The parade is held around the anniversary of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, Winters said. Fire Prevention Week started in 1922 unofficially. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge officially proclaimed the week.
“It’s just kind of an exciting time to bring the community out … but it brings good awareness to fire prevention and it kind of gets people looking into fire prevention a little bit,” Winters said.
Each year, a fire safety theme is selected. They typically focus on residential fire safety. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” Winters said the goal is to get people thinking about practicing home exit drills to escape in case of a fire.
Organizing the parade is a group effort in the Huntington Fire Department, Winters said. It works with other city departments to coordinate efforts. He added that volunteer and other local fire departments in the area also bring trucks to join the parade.
It’s exciting to have the parade again after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Winters said.
Large crowds and a lot of participation are expected. As of Thursday, about 30 groups had signed up, not including fire departments and schools.
In addition to the parade, the firefighters also plan to get into the community to discuss fire prevention, such as speaking at schools and to local groups. Children under the age of 5 and persons over the age of 65 are two at-risk groups.
Winters also stressed the importance of having a working smoke alarm. Earlier this week, a partnership between the fire department and Marshall Health was announced to distribute free smoke alarms and fire safety packets. Throughout the year, the department also works in conjunction with the the American Red Cross.
“Thirty years ago, if you had a fire in your house, you had 17 minutes to escape,” Winters said. “The change in technology and modern building materials and new synthetic materials in homes, time has dropped to less than three minutes.”
The parade route will begin at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and then proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street. From 5 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m. 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed. Parade participants will line up between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard starting at 5:45 p.m.
On 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard, signs for no parking between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. will be posted.
Parade participants may not throw candy, but a representative of each participant can walk along the street to hand out candy to kids.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.