HUNTINGTON — The pomp and circumstance celebrating Huntington firefighters via public ceremonies came to a halt because of COVID-19, but they are still being celebrated in-house.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Radar said many celebrations of new hires, those being taken off probationary status, promotions and other achievements have been postponed in the last year to help curb the spread of the virus.
Last February Andrew Eplin, Zach Butterfield, Jared Potter and Luke Knake were hired on to the department not realizing the pandemic the world would face in the next year. A year later, they have finished their probationary status, Radar said. Despite the challenging year, she said they stepped up to the plate and performed admirably.
The group did not receive a typical academy graduation, and their badge pinning ceremony was put on hold because of COVID-19. The celebrations are tradition in the realm of first responders and are a chance for the hires and their families to celebrate their new career and bright future.
Instead, they were handed their badges when starting their shifts this week, she said.
“They are very good firefighters and are complete asset to the fire department and this city,” she said. “It gives me great pleasure to give them a badge and call them a full-fledge private. They’ve earned it.”
Radar said receiving the badge is more than just a ceremony.
“It’s a rite of passage. You’ve proven yourself to not only your coworker, but to the administration of the fire department,” she said. “If you are successful, (by this point) you’ve fought a lot of fires and been on a lot of bad calls. They have done extremely well, and we are inviting them in to be a permanent member of the fire department.”
Radar said Friday the city still plans to honor the new members once it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, they are celebrating accomplishments as much as they can in house. The main goal is to keep them and the public safe, she said.
The fire department has nine new hires to take their place as “probationary” firefighters who Rader said were well utilized during the winter storms the last week.