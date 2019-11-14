HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington and the union representing the city’s firefighters have reached a contract agreement, promising pay increases and health insurance maintained at current levels.
The three-year contract was the city’s “last contract offer,” according to a news release from the city. It was ratified by members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 289 by a vote Thursday, one day before a Nov. 15 deadline to reach an agreement was set to expire. That deadline had been extended for several months following negotiations between the two parties.
The newly ratified contract will provide 12% pay increases for firefighters over three years and will maintain health care coverage at current cost levels. It also will “provide the city with more flexibility” in managing the department, according to the release.
Mayor Steve Williams said the contract ensures the city will continue to provide “world-class fire protection to residents of Huntington.”
“We are proud of the partnerships we have developed with the unions that represent city employees,” Williams said in a statement. “We are affirming that labor and management can come together to ensure certainty and security for our employees and certainty for the services that are provided to our residents.”
Members of Huntington City Council will need to approve the ratified contract before it becomes official.
If approved, the contract will provide significantly higher pay raises than what council members anticipated earlier this year. In passing the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which began July 1, council members had set aside at least 2% in pay increases for all union city employees.
However, the proposed pay increases are on par with similar increases given to unions representing the city’s police department and Public Works Department employees this year.
In September, council members approved a contract to give 12% pay increases over three years to the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65, the city’s police union. Officers will be given a 5% raise during the first two years of the contract and a 2% raise in the third year.
In May, council members approved 12% raises for members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 598, the union representing employees of the city’s Public Works Department. In the first year of that contract, workers will receive a 5% wage rate increase across all classifications. They will receive a 4% wage increase in the second year, and then a 3% increase in the third year. This comes with 45 cents more per hour for those with a valid CDL, a quarter increase from the previous contract.
Williams said the money to provide raises to the three unions comes from cost-saving measures his administration has implemented. In September, the city announced it was finishing the fiscal year more than $2.9 million in the black. This was attributed to the city’s focus on precise budgeting, aggressive collections and detecting unreported income.
“Certainty and security for our employees has been our vision since my election in 2013,” Williams said. “We are able to offer these wage increases because of belt-tightening and other improvements we have made since 2017. We are now reaping the rewards from making hard, but necessary, decisions.”
The last time the city approved a contract with the firefighter’s union was in July 2017, which saw two annual 2% pay increases from previous contracts. That contract agreement came with several deadline extensions after city officials and firefighters could not agree on staffing levels. At the time, the city was recovering from an unforeseen budget shortfall earlier in the year that led to layoffs in the police and fire departments. Staffing levels have since been restored to what they were before the shortfall was discovered.