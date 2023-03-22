The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Fifteen Huntington firefighters were awarded Wednesday afternoon for their dedication to protect the city.

“Thank you for what you have done consistently through your daily activity of making our city safe,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “Making sure we are preserving our property, but more importantly making sure our citizens are safe.”

