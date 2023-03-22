Mayor Steve Williams congratulates fire fighters during the City of Huntington Fire Department Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams congratulates fire fighters during the City of Huntington Fire Department Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Fifteen Huntington firefighters were awarded Wednesday afternoon for their dedication to protect the city.
“Thank you for what you have done consistently through your daily activity of making our city safe,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “Making sure we are preserving our property, but more importantly making sure our citizens are safe.”
Family members, Huntington Fire Department staff, and former Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader attended the award ceremony.
“The most important thing you can do is at the close of a shift (is to) go home safely,” Williams added.
Williams walked into the Mountain Heath Arena and immediately went through the front row of first responders to shake hands with each of them.
Thirteen of the men were at the ceremony since two firefighters could not attend. Two medals were awarded to the men — a Medal of Valor and a Meritorious Service Award.
A Medal of Valor is the second highest medal — below the Medal of Honor — awarded to a member. The awarded identifies a member who has portrayed bravery, heroism, and courage while faced with possible risk of serious injury or death.
Christopher Mellert; Chase Wilson; Caleb Robbins; Steven Ross; Mark Runyon; Brennan Simpson; Robert Shepherd and Bennet Tissenbaum received the Medal of Valor.
Eight members also received the Meritorious Service Award, the third highest award given to a member. The member is awarded for their judgment, personal commitment, initiative or innovation above the call of duty.
Christopher Darby; Zachary Walker; Chad Hendrick; Thomas Mitchell; Patrick Stapleton; Robert Shepherd; Matthew Winters and Ryan Zornes received the Meritorious Service Award.
Any member of the fire department may submit a nomination for award of another member.
Shepherd received both awards, to acknowledge his response to the May 6 flooding in Huntington and an Aug. 13, 2020, structure fire.
Williams said National Weather Service officials described the flooding as a “once in a generation” event.
Shephard and Tissenbaum saved an elderly man trapped in a vehicle stuck in water during the flooding.
Robbins and Ross were awarded for their work on March 19, 2020, where they rescued a woman from a third-floor apartment during a structure fire.
Runyon and Simpson worked together to rescue a person stuck under debris during an Aug. 30, 2021, structure fire.
On July 27, 2020, Darby and Walker rescued three people and a dog in a structure fire.
All the awarded firefighters shared similar stories and the same goal of saving lives.
“I believe that every member of the City of Huntington Fire Department deserves an award,” Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said. “I commend all of them for their services.”
Fuller said he would like to have an annual ceremony to honor the firefighters who protect the city.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.