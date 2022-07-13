Deputy Fire Chief Ray Canafax speaks with the media as the Huntington Fire Department conducts a training exercise with the WVU Fire Extension Service at a vacant house on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Firefighters pulled a mannequin baby from a house on 4th Avenue in Huntington on Tuesday morning.
The rescue was part of a training exercise conducted by the Huntington Fire Department in conjunction with the West Virginia University Fire Extension Service. The Huntington First Church of the Nazarene loaned a vacant house to the department for the simulation.
Deputy Chief Ray Canafax said about 75 firefighters completed or would complete the exercise Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The training is called Vent, Enter, Search, or VES. He is also a WVU Fire Extension instructor.
Canafax said when firefighters respond to a situation where they know a victim is inside a structure, they want to quickly find a way into that room, isolate the fire and locate the victim.
He said the training also gave firefighters an opportunity to use separate radio frequencies called tactical channels, which a ground team can use while other calls across the city come in on other channels. This also increases safety for firefighters, he added.
Huntington firefighters complete training each day they come to work, Canafax said. The department has two full-time training officers. New firefighters who start next week will also be able to complete the simulation at the vacant house, he added.
“We don’t get opportunities to do this with houses like this very often, so when we get this chance, we jump at it. We throw everything into it,” he said.
Marc Price, lead pastor of the church, said plans were in the works to tear down the vacant house earlier this year. A friend at the fire department put him in touch with Canafax about using the building for training.
“I just thought it’s a win-win. Great opportunity to give back to the city a little bit and all they do for us,” Price said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-
Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County.
