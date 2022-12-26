Capt. J.D. Meade, of the City of Huntington Fire Department, was part of the crews that battled a structure fire at 513 Buffington St. in Guyandotte on Friday. Firefighters faced heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice in the 3:43 a.m. alarm.
Capt. J.D. Meade, of the City of Huntington Fire Department, was part of the crews that battled a structure fire at 513 Buffington St. in Guyandotte on Friday. Firefighters faced heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice in the 3:43 a.m. alarm.
Photos courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 about 18 firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed blaze at an unoccupied structure at 506 Chesapeake St.
Courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department
On Friday, about 18 firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed blaze at an unoccupied structure at 506 Chesapeake St.
Courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 about 18 firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed blaze at an unoccupied structure at 506 Chesapeake St.
Courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 about 18 firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed blaze at an unoccupied structure at 506 Chesapeake St.
Courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 about 18 firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed blaze at an unoccupied structure at 506 Chesapeake St.
HUNTINGTON — On Christmas Day alone, the Huntington Fire Department responded to 49 calls and this past weekend’s below-freezing temperatures made a hard job even more challenging.
“Freezing cold temperatures can cause multiple problems for firefighters,” Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said on Monday. “It makes their jobs more challenging than it already is. Cold and wet is a bad combination.”
On Friday, 18 firefighters from the department responded to an unoccupied structure at 506 Chesapeake St. that was fully engulfed in flames.
“Crews were fighting a difficult defensive structure fire and were dealing with freezing hoses and equipment, and very cold temperatures with wind as well,” Fuller said. “While we battled the fire, were also trying to keep firefighters as warm as we could.”
A man was evacuated from a home next door as the fire spread, the chief said. The fire was contained and didn’t impact the man’s home. Fuller said it took four hours to put out the fire and secure the scene.
“Thankfully, nobody was injured and all firefighters were accounted for and safe at this time,” he said. “We had a few slip and fall on icy areas, but they are all doing fine.”
Also on Friday, crews battled a structure fire at 513 Buffington St. in Guyandotte. Firefighters faced heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice in the 3:43 a.m. alarm, according to Fuller.
Fuller said the majority of the calls over the Christmas weekend were electrical fires, motor vehicle fires and homes and business with broken water pipes.
“One of the biggest challenges for us is the weather,” Fuller said. “Hoses freeze, equipment freezes and firefighters are freezing. It’s more difficult to fight fires during the wintertime than almost any other time of year.”
Weather forecasts call for Tuesday’s high to be 39 degrees and it will continue to warm up with sunshine and a high of 50 degrees on Wednesday.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.