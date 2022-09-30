The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington firefighters filled boots with donations for a good cause Thursday.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosted its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

