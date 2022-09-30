Huntington Fire Department Pvt. Brennan Simpkins, right, and Local 289 Secretary/Treasurer Dustin Bumgardner, left, collect donations from motorists as the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday in Huntington.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department Pvt. Brennan Simpkins collects donations from motorists as the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department Pvt. Brennan Simpkins collects donations from motorists as the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department Pvt. Brennan Simpkins, right, and Local 289 Secretary/Treasurer Dustin Bumgardner, left, collect donations from motorists as the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday in Huntington.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department Pvt. Brennan Simpkins collects donations from motorists as the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department Pvt. Brennan Simpkins collects donations from motorists as the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosts its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington firefighters filled boots with donations for a good cause Thursday.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 of Huntington hosted its annual Fill the Boot drive to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.
Boots were filled at the 9th and 20th street intersections of 5th Avenue. On Thursday, the firefighters raised over $7,500 in donations. They thanked all who contributed.
The funds will be used to support MDA’s mission to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the support of MDA families.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.