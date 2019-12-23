HUNTINGTON – Huntington firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of 14th Street Monday morning.
According to Huntington Fire Department Deputy Chief Justin Antle, the fire occurred in the upstairs of the vacant two-story home and was quickly extinguished.
“We received the call at 11:23 a.m. regarding a fire in a boarded up, vacant house,” Antle said. “It was a small fire upstairs, and we don’t have any other details at this time.”
Antle said the state Fire Marshal’s Office would be investigating the fire to determine its cause.