Joe Ramella, front row from left, Patrick Stapleton and Leamond Acker; and Steve McCormick, back row from left, Richard Toler, Justin Sanders and Clifford Hankins are recognized for promotions during a Huntington Fire Department promotion ceremony on Wednesday at Huntington City Hall. Not pictured are Robert Culp and Alan Roby.
Joe Ramella, front row from left, Patrick Stapleton and Leamond Acker; and Steve McCormick, back row from left, Richard Toler, Justin Sanders and Clifford Hankins are recognized for promotions during a Huntington Fire Department promotion ceremony on Wednesday at Huntington City Hall. Not pictured are Robert Culp and Alan Roby.
HUNTINGTON — Two years and four days ago, Huntington Fire Capt. Justin Sanders was promoted in rank.
On Wednesday, he was one of nine Huntington firefighters honored for their promotions during the coronavirus pandemic in a ceremony at City Hall.
“I thought it was going to be a few weeks to a month,” Sanders said of the initial delay of the ceremony near the beginning of the pandemic.
Sanders also said it was pleasing to get the recognition.
The firefighters recognized were:
Justin Sanders, promoted to captain March 20, 2020.
Robert Culp IV, promoted to captain May 28, 2020.
Clifford Hankins, promoted to captain July 23, 2021.
Steve McCormick, promoted to captain Feb. 23, 2022.
Richard N. Toler, promoted to lieutenant March 20, 2020.
Leamond S. Acker, promoted to lieutenant May 6, 2020.
Joe A. Ramella, promoted to lieutenant July 13, 2020.
Alan Roby, promoted to lieutenant Oct. 21, 2021.
Patrick Stapleton, promoted to lieutenant Oct. 21, 2021.
A loved one pinned each officer’s uniform. Mayor Steve Williams also recognized them and their families for their service to the fire department.
“There are not a lot of us who will choose a career that helps individuals, but to choose a career where you … walk into chaos while everybody else is running away takes a very special human being, a very special commitment,” the mayor said at the end of the ceremony.
“We are of course very, very proud of them, proud of the work that they do,” said Fire Chief Greg Fuller at the start of the ceremony. He told the crowd gathered that one of the first items former Chief Jan Rader mentioned to him was having the promotion ceremony for those who advanced during the pandemic.
Sanders has worked for the department for 18 years. He said throughout the pandemic, firefighters faced obstacles, such as taking precautions to sanitize surfaces and wear masks and working overtime to fill in for others who were sick, which in turn could put stress on life outside the department.
As the training officer, Sanders said for those thinking about joining the department, it becomes a close-knit group for many firefighters because of the amount of time spent working together, and it requires the support of a firefighter’s family, he added. His wife, Diane Sanders, agreed.
Helping others is the most rewarding part about being a firefighter, the captain said.
“That’s humbling to me. … You’re helping somebody on their worst day, to try to get them through it the best we can,” Sanders said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.