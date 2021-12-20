Probationary firefighter Gabriel Scott Neace poses for a photo on the stairs outside of City Hall following a swearing-in ceremony conducted by the Huntington Fire Department on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Huntington.
Probationary firefighter Gabriel Scott Neace takes his oath as members of the Huntington Fire Department and the City of Huntington conduct a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Huntington City Hall.
Mayor Steve Williams, left, probationary firefighter Gabriel Scott Neace, and Huntington fire chief Jan Rader pose for a photo together following a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s fire department swore in a probationary member Monday.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said she was excited to have Gabriel Neace join the team.
“It’s always a pleasure to add such a fine young man to the ranks of what I consider the best profession in the world,” Rader said. “I’ve been here seven years and my hopes for you is that your career is as long and fulfilling.”
Rader said Neace was born after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, which she said was the most defining event in modern firefighter history.
“So I have great hopes for him he will be able to rise up through the ranks and be an officer some day.”
The Huntington Fire Department is currently accepting applications for probationary firefighters. Applications must be submitted by March 1. Information about the requirements to join the HFD and applications can be found at hfdwv.com/recruit.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
