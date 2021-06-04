HUNTINGTON — The Huntington First Church of the Nazarene will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend.
In honor of a century of communal worship and service, the church, which is located at 321 30th St., will conduct services Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.
On Saturday, an evening service will take place at 7 p.m., which will be led by Lead Pastor Marc Price. In addition, the church will have a walk-thru timeline at 6 p.m., displaying the changes of church-going attire that have occurred between 1921 and 2021.
Items included in this timeline are articles of historic clothing, pictures and memorabilia specific to various points in the hundred-year time span.
“We have some members that have been here for 80 of the past hundred years,” said Associate Pastor Craig Moore. “They’ve been gathering stuff over the years, not necessarily for this, but that still add to the memories of their time.”
On Sunday at 10:45 a.m., the church will hold a recreation of the first services held in 1921. The recreation will be performed by setting up a tent in the church’s parking lot, roughly where the original church was constructed in 1920. It will feature preaching by West Virginia South District Church of the Nazarene Superintendent Bret Layton.
Viewings of the walk-thru timeline will occur before and after the service. Throughout the ceremonies, the church will collect nonperishable food items for the Facing Hunger Foodbank of Huntington.
Former pastors and congregation members from across the country are expected to attend the weekend ceremonies. Many former pastors of the church have also recorded videos speaking of the church and their time with it, which will be displayed during the weekend services.
The pastors encouraged members of the public to attend, saying the doors were open to all.
“I’ve been here just short of five years, and something that’s always struck me is the Huntington community,” said Price. “It’s very family oriented, very traditional in a lot of ways. That family atmosphere in the entire city translates over to the church. There’s so many people that call this church home, that call this church family.”